The Non-Executive of Zenabis Global (ZBISF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Zenabis Global (ZBISF), Vincent Quan, bought shares of ZBISF for $25K.

Following this transaction Vincent Quan’s holding in the company was increased by 30% to a total of $64.92K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zenabis Global’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.36 million and GAAP net loss of -$15,609,893. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.52 million. Currently, Zenabis Global has an average volume of 42.14K. The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.00.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zenabis Global, Inc. engages in production of medical and recreational cannabis, and employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities. Its brands include: Zenabis, Namaste, Dope Tribe, Blazery, High Genics and Pet Options. The company was founded by Rick Brar and Manoj Sikka on July 9, 1995 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.