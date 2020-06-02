The Non-Executive of YSS (YSSCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of YSS (YSSCF), Ronald Steve Hozjan, bought shares of YSSCF for $8,983.

Following this transaction Ronald Steve Hozjan’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $87.38K.

Based on YSS’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.19 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,939,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $159K and had a net profit of $208K. Currently, YSS has an average volume of 200.

YSS Corp. is a premium cannabis retailer, which explores and discovers cannabis in Canada. It operates in Calgary, Red Deer, High River, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Vermilion and Vegreville locations. Its brands include YSS and Sweet Tree. The company was founded on September 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.