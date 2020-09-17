The Non-Executive of Yangaroo (YOOIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Yangaroo (YOOIF), Roy Graydon, bought shares of YOOIF for $5,625.

Following this transaction Roy Graydon’s holding in the company was increased by 84% to a total of $10.17K. This is Graydon’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:CBE back in December 2011

Based on Yangaroo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.37 million and quarterly net profit of $628.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $90.87K.

Yangaroo, Inc. engages in the provision of business to business digital media management solutions for the entertainment and advertising industries. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and Other. The company was founded by Clifford Gordon Hunt on July 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.