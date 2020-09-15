The Non-Executive of Yamana Gold (AUY) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Yamana Gold (AUY), Alexander John Davidson, sold shares of AUY for $81.14K.

Following Alexander John Davidson’s last AUY Sell transaction on August 24, 2015, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $7.02 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Yamana Gold has an average volume of 12.05M.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.95, reflecting a -8.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Yamana Gold has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

