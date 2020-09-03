The Non-Executive of White Gold (WHGOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of White Gold (WHGOF), Shawn Ryan, sold shares of WHGOF for $6,650.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, White Gold has an average volume of 75.93K. The company has a one-year high of $2.00 and a one-year low of $0.29.

The insider sentiment on White Gold has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sixty Mile, Klondike, White-Stewart, Coffee Trend East, and West and Beaver Creek. The company was founded on March 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.