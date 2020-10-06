The Non-Executive of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), George Leslie Brack, sold shares of WPM for $166.6K.

Following George Leslie Brack’s last WPM Sell transaction on March 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 20.4%.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $248 million and quarterly net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $189 million and had a GAAP net loss of $125 million. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average volume of 555.81K. WPM’s market cap is $21.99 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.10.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.23, reflecting a -11.4% downside.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.