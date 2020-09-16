The Non-Executive of Western Areas (WNARF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Western Areas (WNARF), Timothy Netscher, bought shares of WNARF for $17.18K.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Netscher’s holding in the company by 23% to a total of $69.12K. Following Timothy Netscher’s last WNARF Buy transaction on March 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Western Areas has an average volume of 10.26K. The company has a one-year high of $2.29 and a one-year low of $1.15.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.48, reflecting a -29.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $174.8K worth of WNARF shares and purchased $17.18K worth of WNARF shares.

Timothy Netscher’s trades have generated a 15.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Areas Ltd. engages in mining, processing, and sale of nickel sulphide concentrate. It also focuses on the development and exploration of nickel mines and other base metals. The company was founded by Terence Ernest James Streeter and Julian Philip Hanna on December 29, 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.