The Non-Executive of Waste Connections is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Waste Connections (WCN), Elise L Jordan, exercised options to sell 331 WCN shares for a total transaction value of $32.92K.

Following this transaction Elise L Jordan’s holding in the company was decreased by 55% to a total of $85.87K. In addition to Elise L Jordan, 2 other WCN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $105.49 and a one-year low of $70.87. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 564.20K. WCN’s market cap is $26.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 125.80.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $109.30, reflecting a -8.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Connections has been negative according to 149 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.