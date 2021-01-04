The Non-Executive of Voyageur Minerals (VYYRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Voyageur Minerals (VYYRF), Ronald L. Sifton, bought shares of VYYRF for $28.5K.

This is Sifton’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CBGYF back in September 2014

VYYRF’s market cap is $3.43 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.50. Currently, Voyageur Minerals has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.46.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It focuses on VM Frances Creek NI-43-101 July 2018, VM Lithium 2017, Frances Creek, Jubilee Mountain, Pedley Mountain and Jubilee Zinc base metal discovery. The company was founded on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.