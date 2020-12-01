The Non-Executive of Vext Science (VEXTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Vext Science (VEXTF), Caroline Marie-Clothilde Williams, bought shares of VEXTF for $9,600.

This recent transaction increases Caroline Marie-Clothilde Williams’ holding in the company by 30% to a total of $33.8K.

Based on Vext Science’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.74 million and quarterly net profit of $556.4K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.7 million and had a net profit of $1.18 million. Currently, Vext Science has an average volume of 126.08K.

Vext Science Inc. through its subsidiaries operates as agricultural technology, services, and property management company in Canada. It utilizes an integrated business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing of THC products, CBD products, Vapen kitchens, Flower products, and accessories. The company provides management, advisory, cultivation, and dispensary services to not-for-profit entities in the medical marijuana field.