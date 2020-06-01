The Non-Executive of Vanadian Energy (URCFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Vanadian Energy (URCFF), Gordon Bruce Keep, sold shares of URCFF for $3,060.

Currently, Vanadian Energy has an average volume of 12.00K.

Vanadian Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy mineral properties. It holds interests in the Huzyk Creek Vanadium Property. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.