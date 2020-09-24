The Non-Executive of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), Maryse C St-Laurent, bought shares of TRQ for $11.1K.

This recent transaction increases Maryse C St-Laurent’s holding in the company by 48% to a total of $25.69K. In addition to Maryse C St-Laurent, 3 other TRQ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average volume of 855.56K. The company has a one-year high of $1.20 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.30, reflecting a -36.9% downside. Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in August 2020, TRQ received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal mineral resource property include Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver project located in southern Mongolia. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.