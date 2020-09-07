The Non-Executive of Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Richard Suber May, sold shares of TCNNF for $1.54M.

Following this transaction Richard Suber May’s holding in the company was decreased by 298% to a total of $12.32 million. Following Richard Suber May’s last TCNNF Sell transaction on September 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and quarterly net profit of $6.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.92 million and had a net profit of $57.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.50 and a one-year low of $5.74. Currently, Trulieve Cannabis has an average volume of 664.74K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.97, reflecting a -33.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.11M worth of TCNNF shares and purchased $31.9K worth of TCNNF shares. The insider sentiment on Trulieve Cannabis has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.