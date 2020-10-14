The Non-Executive of Troubadour Resources (TROUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Troubadour Resources (TROUF), Geoff Schellenberg, bought shares of TROUF for $2,275.

Following this transaction Geoff Schellenberg’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $101.6K. In addition to Geoff Schellenberg, one other TROUF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a copper and gold explorer focused on the Amarillo Project, which is strategically located in one of Canada’s most prolific copper belts. The Company is managed by professionals with proven track records as mine finders.