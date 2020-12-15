The Non-Executive of Trilogy Metals (TMQ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Diana Walters, bought shares of TMQ for $3,660.

This recent transaction increases Diana Walters’ holding in the company by 25% to a total of $18.5K. In addition to Diana Walters, 2 other TMQ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 73.30K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been neutral according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.