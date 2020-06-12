The Non-Executive of Trifecta Gold (TRRFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Trifecta Gold (TRRFF), Rosalie C. Moore, sold shares of TRRFF for $3,660.

This is Moore’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. In addition to Rosalie C. Moore, one other TRRFF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,660 worth of TRRFF shares and purchased $10.5K worth of TRRFF shares.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. operates as a precious metal exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects. Its projects include Eureka, Trident Gold, Triple Crown, and Yuge. The company was founded on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.