The Non-Executive of Trifecta Gold (TRRFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Trifecta Gold (TRRFF), Rosalie C. Moore, bought shares of TRRFF for $5,000.

In addition to Rosalie C. Moore, one other TRRFF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Trifecta Gold has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,660 worth of TRRFF shares and purchased $10.5K worth of TRRFF shares.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. operates as a precious metal exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects. Its projects include Eureka, Trident Gold, Triple Crown, and Yuge. The company was founded on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.