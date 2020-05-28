The Non-Executive of Transglobe Energy (TGA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Transglobe Energy (TGA), Edward David Lafehr, bought shares of TGA for $3,650.

This recent transaction increases Edward David Lafehr’s holding in the company by 33% to a total of $10.8K.

Based on Transglobe Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.23 million and GAAP net loss of -$55,218,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. Currently, Transglobe Energy has an average volume of 88.77K. The company has a one-year high of $1.60 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Starting in September 2019, TGA received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. It operates through the following segments: Egypt, Canada, and Corporate. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.