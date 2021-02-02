The Non-Executive of Torex Gold Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), Michael Darren Murphy, exercised options to sell 5,813 TORXF shares for a total transaction value of $101.5K.

This is Murphy’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:GBML back in September 2020 In addition to Michael Darren Murphy, one other TORXF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $257 million and quarterly net profit of $60.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $198 million and had a net profit of $27.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $6.19. Currently, Torex Gold Resources has an average volume of 65.59K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.16, reflecting a -49.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Torex Gold Resources has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.