The Non-Executive of Titan Medical (TMDI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Titan Medical (TMDI), John E Barker, bought shares of TMDI for $7,900.

Following this transaction John E Barker’s holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $41.86K.

Currently, Titan Medical has an average volume of 564.05K. The company has a one-year high of $2.71 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the designing, development, and commercialization of new robotic surgical technologies. It focuses on developing Sport Surgical System, which is a single incision robotic surgical system that features multi-articulated instruments with single-use replaceable tips, and 3D display. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.