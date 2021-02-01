The Non-Executive of Titan Medical (TMDI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Titan Medical (TMDI), Anthony J Giovinazzo, bought shares of TMDI for $18.6K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony J Giovinazzo’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $60.96K. In addition to Anthony J Giovinazzo, 2 other TMDI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 111.11. The company has a one-year high of $3.47 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the designing, development, and commercialization of new robotic surgical technologies. It focuses on developing Sport Surgical System, which is a single incision robotic surgical system that features multi-articulated instruments with single-use replaceable tips, and 3D display. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.