The Non-Executive of Therma Bright (THRBF) is Selling Shares

On July 17, the Non-Executive of Therma Bright (THRBF), Joseph Ching-Hiang Heng, sold shares of THRBF for $9,000.

Currently, Therma Bright has an average volume of 80.80K.

Therma Bright, Inc. develops and markets skin care medical device products. Its products include Therapik, which is used to relieve the pain, itch and inflammation of stings and bites from different species of insects and InterceptCS, which is a device to prevent cold sore outbreaks. The company was founded on March 05, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.