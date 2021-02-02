The Non-Executive of Therma Bright is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Therma Bright (THRBF), Joseph Ching-Hiang Heng, exercised options to sell 500,000 THRBF shares for a total transaction value of $255K.

Based on Therma Bright’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2,140 and GAAP net loss of -$3,606,642. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1,089 and had a GAAP net loss of $62.86K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 148.35. Currently, Therma Bright has an average volume of 54.11K.

The insider sentiment on Therma Bright has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Therma Bright, Inc. develops and markets skin care medical device products. Its products include Therapik, which is used to relieve the pain, itch and inflammation of stings and bites from different species of insects and InterceptCS, which is a device to prevent cold sore outbreaks. The company was founded on March 05, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.