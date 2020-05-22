The Non-Executive of Theratechnologies (THTX) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Non-Executive of Theratechnologies (THTX), Sheila Frame, bought shares of THTX for $4,200.

This recent transaction increases Sheila Frame’s holding in the company by 50% to a total of $12.72K. In addition to Sheila Frame, 5 other THTX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Theratechnologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.72 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,544,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.96 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Theratechnologies has an average volume of 25.32K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.68, reflecting a -63.2% downside. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Echelon Wealth Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $80.3K worth of THTX shares and purchased $340.3K worth of THTX shares. The insider sentiment on Theratechnologies has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.