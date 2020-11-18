The Non-Executive of Theratechnologies (THTX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Theratechnologies (THTX), Andrew Thomas Molson, bought shares of THTX for $17.6K.

Following this transaction Andrew Thomas Molson’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $70.8K. In addition to Andrew Thomas Molson, 3 other THTX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Theratechnologies has an average volume of 68.18K. The company has a one-year high of $3.51 and a one-year low of $1.33.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.78, reflecting a -50.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Theratechnologies has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.