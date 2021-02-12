The Non-Executive of TFI International (TFII) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of TFI International (TFII), Richard Guay, sold shares of TFII for $98.93K.

Following Richard Guay’s last TFII Sell transaction on August 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 44.5%.

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $84.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.16 million and had a net profit of $68.7K. The company has a one-year high of $81.46 and a one-year low of $15.24. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 184.55.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.30, reflecting a -3.3% downside.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.