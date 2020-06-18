The Non-Executive of TFI International (TFII) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of TFI International (TFII), Diane Giard, bought shares of TFII for $220.6K.

In addition to Diane Giard, 7 other TFII executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Giard’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on NTIOF back in December 2017

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $75.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $65.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $15.24. TFII’s market cap is $2.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Nine different firms, including Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.26, reflecting a -0.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.64M worth of TFII shares and purchased $240.6K worth of TFII shares. The insider sentiment on TFI International has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.