The Non-Executive of Teranga Gold (TGCDF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Teranga Gold (TGCDF), William John Biggar, sold shares of TGCDF for $267K.

Based on Teranga Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $193 million and quarterly net profit of $9.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.82 and a one-year low of $2.84.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.82, reflecting a -32.5% downside.

Teranga Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the production, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold assets of Sabodala Mine. The company was founded on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.