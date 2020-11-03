The Non-Executive of TC Energy (TRP) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of TC Energy (TRP), John Edward Lowe, bought shares of TRP for $195.4K.

Following this transaction John Edward Lowe’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $974K. Following John Edward Lowe’s last TRP Buy transaction on April 05, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $57.92 and a one-year low of $32.37. Currently, TC Energy has an average volume of 347.27K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.79, reflecting a -29.1% downside. Seven different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on TC Energy has been negative according to 309 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.