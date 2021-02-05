The Non-Executive of Taseko Mines (TGB) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Taseko Mines (TGB), Robert Allan Dickinson, sold shares of TGB for $271.1K.

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $87.78 million and quarterly net profit of $987K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $1.47 and a one-year low of $0.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.54, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.