The Non-Executive of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF), John Glenn Leach, bought shares of TNEYF for $26.25K.

This recent transaction increases John Glenn Leach’s holding in the company by 83% to a total of $57.45K. In addition to John Glenn Leach, 6 other TNEYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average volume of 600. The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.14, reflecting a -30.9% downside. Starting in July 2020, TNEYF received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Eight different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Desjardins, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tamarack Valley Energy has been positive according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.