The Non-Executive of Swiss Re AG (SSREF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Swiss Re AG (SSREF), Unnamed Swiss Director (N), sold shares of SSREF for $833.7K.

Following Unnamed Swiss Director (N)’s last SSREF Sell transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 30.7%.

SSREF’s market cap is $25.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -20.10.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.87, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.