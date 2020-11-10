The Non-Executive of Surge Energy (ZPTAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Surge Energy (ZPTAF), Robert Allen Leach, bought shares of ZPTAF for $239.1K.

Following this transaction Robert Allen Leach’s holding in the company was increased by 56% to a total of $517.1K. In addition to Robert Allen Leach, one other ZPTAF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 629.50K. The company has a one-year high of $0.91 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.29, reflecting a -40.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Surge Energy has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.