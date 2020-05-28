The Non-Executive of Sun Metals (SMTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Sun Metals (SMTTF), Donald Arthur Mclnnes, bought shares of SMTTF for $15.6K.

Following this transaction Donald Arthur Mclnnes’ holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $428.2K. In addition to Donald Arthur Mclnnes, one other SMTTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Sun Metals has an average volume of 17.95K. The company has a one-year high of $0.58 and a one-year low of $0.04.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sun Metals Corp. engages in the operation of stardust project. It contains lead, zinc, copper, and precious metals such as gold and silver. The company was founded on October 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.