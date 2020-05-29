The Non-Executive of Sun Metals (SMTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Sun Metals (SMTTF), Richard James Bailes, bought shares of SMTTF for $10K.

This recent transaction increases Richard James Bailes’ holding in the company by 8% to a total of $133.9K. In addition to Richard James Bailes, 2 other SMTTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Sun Metals has an average volume of 27.50K. The company has a one-year high of $0.58 and a one-year low of $0.04.

The insider sentiment on Sun Metals has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sun Metals Corp. engages in the operation of stardust project. It contains lead, zinc, copper, and precious metals such as gold and silver. The company was founded on October 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.