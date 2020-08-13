The Non-Executive of Sun Life Financial (SLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Sun Life Financial (SLF), Stephanie Coyles, bought shares of SLF for $17.02K.

Following Stephanie Coyles’ last SLF Buy transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.6%. This recent transaction increases Stephanie Coyles’ holding in the company by 5% to a total of $270.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $50.13 and a one-year low of $24.37. SLF’s market cap is $25.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.20. Currently, Sun Life Financial has an average volume of 20.43K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.30, reflecting a -3.8% downside. Four different firms, including Credit Suisse and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Sun Life Financial has been neutral according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephanie Coyles' trades have generated a 8.8% average return based on past transactions.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services. The Sun Life Financial United States segment consists of group benefits, international and in-force management services. The Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivers investment products through MFS investment management, and Sun Life investment management. The Sun Life Financial Asia segment comprises of Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and China markets. The Corporate segment represents United Kingdom business unit and corporate support operations, which include run-off reinsurance operations as well as investment income, expenses, capital, and other items. The company was founded on March 18, 1865 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.