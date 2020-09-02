The Non-Executive of Stella-Jones is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Stella-Jones (STLJF), Simon Pelletier, exercised options to sell 15,000 STLJF shares for a total transaction value of $681.2K.

This is Pelletier’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. In addition to Simon Pelletier, 2 other STLJF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.50 and a one-year low of $16.51.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.06, reflecting a -3.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $681.2K worth of STLJF shares and purchased $305.3K worth of STLJF shares. The insider sentiment on Stella-Jones has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.