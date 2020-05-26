The Non-Executive of Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF), Ronald James Pasek, bought shares of SPVNF for $350K.

This recent transaction increases Ronald James Pasek’s holding in the company by 31% to a total of $1.24 million. In addition to Ronald James Pasek, one other SPVNF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The insider sentiment on Spectra7 Micro has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company, which delivers unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for electronics manufacturers in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), data centers and other connectivity markets. It focuses on patented signal processing technology used in the design of active cables and specialty interconnects which enable longer, thinner, and lighter interconnects. Its holds patents relating to its products: VR, AR, Mixed Reality, DreamWeVR™, Data Centers and USB 3.1 consumer interconnects. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.