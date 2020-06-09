The Non-Executive of SolGold (SLGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of SolGold (SLGGF), Robert Maurice Weinberg, bought shares of SLGGF for $9,999.

This is Weinberg’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Robert Maurice Weinberg’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.22 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, SolGold has an average volume of 33.16K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.