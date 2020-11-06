The Non-Executive of SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF), Mike Pedersen, bought shares of SNCAF for $482.8K.

Following this transaction Mike Pedersen’s holding in the company was increased by 50% to a total of $1.1 million. This is Pedersen’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GIB back in February 2019

The company has a one-year high of $25.53 and a one-year low of $13.16. Currently, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average volume of 15.30K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.39, reflecting a -39.6% downside. Eight different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Desjardins, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on SNC-Lavalin Group has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It offers engineering, procurement, construction, project management, project financing services to industry sectors. The company operates through the following segments: Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Thermal Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); and Capital. The Mining & Metallurgy segment provides tailored solutions in the aluminium, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phone and other electronic devices, and sulphur product sectors. The Oil & Gas segment includes projects in the upstream, midstream, downstream and supporting infrastructure sectors for major oil and gas and resources companies. The Nuclear segment supports clients from consultancy, EPCM services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support & decommissioning and waste management. The Clean Power segment combines the company’s established leadership in hydro, transmission and distribution and extensive renewable energy capabilities, including in energy storage, providing fully integrated life-of-asset services capabilities. The Thermal Power segment includes projects in thermal power generation. The Infrastructure segment provides end-to-end services to a sectors, including mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbours, facilities architecture and engineering (structural, mechanical, electrical), industrial (pharmaceutical, agrifood, life sciences, automation, industrial processes), geotechnical engineering, materials testing, and water infrastructure. The EDPM segment incorporates all engineering, design and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.