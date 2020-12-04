The Non-Executive of SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), Keith Stein, sold shares of SLGWF for $28.3K.

This is Stein’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:OG back in January 2017

Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 832.75K.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.