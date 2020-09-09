The Non-Executive of SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), Christopher Lee Driessen, bought shares of SLGWF for $4,550.

This is Driessen’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Christopher Lee Driessen’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $329.1K.

Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 218.16K. The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.08.

Starting in October 2019, SLGWF received 16 Buy ratings in a row.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.