The Non-Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF), Andriyko Herchak, bought shares of SXNTF for $10K.

Following this transaction Andriyko Herchak’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $81.9K. In addition to Andriyko Herchak, 3 other SXNTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Sixty North Gold Mining has an average volume of .

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is a junior gold development company focused on the Mon Gold Project, located near Yellowknife in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, Canada.