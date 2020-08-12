The Non-Executive of Silvercorp Metals (SVM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Silvercorp Metals (SVM), Paul Stephen Simpson, sold shares of SVM for $167.6K.

In addition to Paul Stephen Simpson, 5 other SVM executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Paul Stephen Simpson’s last SVM Sell transaction on July 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

Currently, Silvercorp Metals has an average volume of 789.08K. The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.07, reflecting a 6.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Silvercorp Metals has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.