The Non-Executive of Silvercorp Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Silvercorp Metals (SVM), David Tokpay Kong, exercised options to sell 4,000 SVM shares for a total transaction value of $41.12K.

In addition to David Tokpay Kong, 5 other SVM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $1.50. SVM’s market cap is $1.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.11, reflecting a 7.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Silvercorp Metals has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.