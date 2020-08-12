The Non-Executive of Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF), Gary Gordon Cope, bought shares of VIPRF for $6,100.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Silver Viper Minerals has an average volume of 154.68K. The company has a one-year high of $2.21 and a one-year low of $0.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.69.

The insider sentiment on Silver Viper Minerals has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.