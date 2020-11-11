The Non-Executive of Silver One Resources (SLVRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Silver One Resources (SLVRF), Walter Barry Girling, sold shares of SLVRF for $72.05K.

Currently, Silver One Resources has an average volume of 218.60K. The company has a one-year high of $0.67 and a one-year low of $0.11.

The insider sentiment on Silver One Resources has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Walter Barry Girling's trades have generated a 22.6% average return based on past transactions.

Silver One Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.