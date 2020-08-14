The Non-Executive of Silver One Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Silver One Resources (SLVRF), Walter Barry Girling, exercised options to sell 35,000 SLVRF shares for a total transaction value of $29.35K.

This is Girling’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions. This recent transaction decreases Walter Barry Girling’s holding in the company by 3%.

Currently, Silver One Resources has an average volume of 376.02K. The company has a one-year high of $0.67 and a one-year low of $0.11.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $29.35K worth of SLVRF shares and purchased $5M worth of SLVRF shares.

Silver One Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.