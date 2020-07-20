The Non-Executive of Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF) is Selling Shares

On July 17, the Non-Executive of Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF), Maxim Matveev, sold shares of SVBRF for $17K.

In addition to Maxim Matveev, one other SVBRF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Silver Bear Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.65 million and GAAP net loss of -$48,978,002. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a net profit of $8.21 million.

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of silver properties in the Russian Federation. Its focus is the Mangazeisky exploration licence and the Vertikalny Deposit, over which Silver Bear has exclusive exploration and mining rights. The company was foudned on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.