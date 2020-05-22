The Non-Executive of Shaw Communications (SJR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Shaw Communications (SJR), Willard Yuill, sold shares of SJR for $1.72M.

Over the last month, Willard Yuill has reported another 5 Sell trades on SJR for a total of $20.78M. Following Willard Yuill’s last SJR Sell transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shaw Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and quarterly net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $154 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $12.20. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 401.39K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.49, reflecting a -17.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shaw Communications has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More on SJR: